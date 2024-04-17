Recent statistics from the Enforcement Department’s Travel Ban Section at the Ministry of Justice for January and February of this year have shed light on travel ban trends affecting both citizens and expatriates, reports Al-Qabas daily. Approximately 16,000 travel bans were issued during this period, alongside 8,033 orders to lift travel bans, in addition to 917 “one-time travel” requests. In January, 6,642 travel ban orders were issued, increasing to 9,006 in February.

Correspondingly, orders to lift travel bans amounted to 6,642 in January and 3,811 in February. Al-Ahmadi Governorate recorded the highest number of travel bans during this time, with 4,321 orders, followed by Farwaniya with 3,641, and Hawalli with 2,452. Al-Jahra and the capital registered 2,381 and 1,757 travel ban orders, respectively, while Mubarak Al-Kabeer had the fewest, with 1,096. In the Family Court, 1,211 travel ban procedures were conducted, with 620 in January and 591 in February. Additionally, 380 orders to lift travel bans were issued, including 220 in January and 160 in February.

Furthermore, 27,809 travel ban orders were registered for rentals, with 14,420 in January and 13,389 in February. The Family Court also processed 907 vehicle seizure and seizure procedures, comprising 474 in January and 433 in February. According to a source, common reasons for travel bans include outstanding checks, bank debts, unpaid phone bills, installment payments, overdue rents, and electricity bills, as well as expenses and family court cases.

