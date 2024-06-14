Kuwait: The Public Prosecution on Thursday ordered the remanding of a national and a resident of the country on charges of "erroneous killing" in the case of the fire that gutted an apartment building and took 49 lives, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Kuwaiti and the expatriate will be held in custody for several charges, namely committing "killing and injury by error due to negligence of security and safety precautions against fires," the country's Public Prosecution said on its X account.

The investigations are proceeding, the prosecution has affirmed.

Moreover, in the statement, the prosecution said that it had commissioned a special team to further investigate the incident.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced that the death toll from a building fire in Al-Mangaf area had risen to 49, stressing its intention to take strict measures against property owners who violated the law.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

