The Ministry of Interior has swiftly acted upon the Amiri pardon, releasing a total of 214 inmates from the central prison, as confirmed in line with earlier reports by Al-Seyassah / Arab Times. Out of the 912 individuals granted clemency, 698 have been included in the amnesty with reduced sentences and exemption from fines, bails, and judicial deportation.

This prompt action reflects the fruitful collaboration and coordination between the Amiri Diwan, the Public Prosecution, and the Ministry of Interior in facilitating the release of prisoners who have demonstrated commendable conduct and behavior.

