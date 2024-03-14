A team of inspectors from Ahmadi Emergency Department in the Commercial Control and Consumer Protection Sector at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently inspected several central markets and shops in Ahmadi Governorate to monitor the prices of basic commodities, especially those that are in high demand during the holy month of Ramadan, reports Al-Anba daily.

In a statement to the daily, Ahmadi Emergency Team Leader Khaled Al- Muhailbi revealed that the inspection resulted in the discovery of 12 price control violations. He said the inspection of local markets is based on the plan of the ministry to intensify such campaigns, especially during Ramadan.



He affirmed that the team monitored the markets to control commercial fraud, check the expiration dates of food commodities and ensure that special offers are not tampered with .

He added the team also inspected several warehouses to ensure that goods are not being stored to increase the prices without justification.

He added: “If there are violations during the tours that we conduct, we prepare arrest reports and refer the violations to the competent authorities in the ministry to implement the law against the violators.”

He then stressed the need to confront violators in order to protect the consumers. He advised the consumers that if they are exposed to commercial fraud or violations, they should visit the nearest center affiliated with the Commercial Control and Consumer Protection Sector or by calling hotline number 135, or sending the complaint through WhatsApp 55135135 or the electronic application ‘Easy’.

