RIYADH — The Riyadh region police arrested four foreign nationals, who were found involved in fraudulent practices to earn money, under the guise of providing general services to people. Police busted their hideout in the city and seized an amount of SR8,093,326 and the devices used for their fraudulent acts.



The arrested people included a Yemeni resident and three Syrian nationals, of whom two were on resident visa and the third one arrived in the Kingdom on a visit visa. It was found that the foreigners took a residential unit as their hideout to engage in cheating people by fraudulent means using SIM cards, mobile phones, and a computer. They caught hold of money from people after deluding them to provide general services.



The Public Security in a statement on Monday that the fraudsters were arrested, and legal measures were taken against them before handing them over to the Public Prosecution.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).