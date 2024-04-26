RIYADH — Public Security Director Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami said that the Public Security has 28 units to exchange information on human trafficking crimes occurring across Saudi Arabia. “The national referral mechanism in cases of human trafficking crimes, in cooperation with all relevant parties, has contributed to the rapid response to reports and their management in a remarkable manner at all stages, as well as to educate the community about it by joining the National Committee to Combat Trafficking in Persons,” he said while addressing a symposium titled “Enhancing cooperation in combating trafficking in persons,” organized by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in Riyadh.



Lt. Gen. Al-Bassami highlighted the the Kingdom’s utmost keenness in following international best practices to combat human trafficking crimes. “The Public Security is giving top priority in dealing with human trafficking crimes,” he said while emphasizing that human trafficking is classified as a crime involving the act, means, and purpose.



The HRC convened the symposium within the framework of Saudi efforts to discuss the best ways to combat and prevent these crimes. Those who attended the symposium included representatives of government entities such as Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Public Prosecution, Human Rights Commission, the Committee to Combat Trafficking in Persons, and a number of international organizations, including UNICEF through its office in the Gulf states, the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Saudi Arabia, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the International Organization for Migration.



The symposium reviewed the national and international legislative and institutional frameworks aimed at combating crimes of trafficking in persons. The participants also discussed regional and international instruments and conventions that constitute a standard framework for combating them, enhancing awareness of the prevailing patterns of these crimes, their recent developments, and the best ways to prevent them, and benefiting from the best global practices and experiences in combating these crimes.



The commission confirmed that the best international practices to confront human trafficking crimes are to strengthen legislation and apply it effectively, as well as to provide justice, care and comprehensive support to victims, raise awareness and educate society about its dangers and effects. The international practices also included encouraging reporting of trafficking in cases, developing training programs to improve the detection and treatment of trafficking cases, in addition to enhancing international and national cooperation between all parties related to combating human trafficking crimes.

