RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) at Duba Port intercepted a consignment of over one million Captagon pills being smuggled into Saudi Arabia.



Hidden within a shipment labeled as "pepper and guava," as many as 1,006,518 pills were seized as part of a coordinated effort involving the officers of ZATCA and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), who subsequently arrested the intended recipient of the consignment inside the Kingdom.



ZATCA reaffirmed its dedication to stringent customs control and vigilance to protect the community and prevent smuggling, while urging public cooperation through their reporting channels to enhance security and protect the national economy.

