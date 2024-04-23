Cairo: The fifth meeting of the joint committee of experts and representatives from the ministries of justice and interior, along with concerned authorities in member states, is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Arab League headquarters.

The purpose of this meeting is to deliberate on the "Arab Advisory Draft Law to Prevent Hate Speech."



Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Arab League Dr. Maha Bakhit announced today that the two-day meeting will revolve around discussing the articles of the draft law proposed by the Ministry of Justice of Kuwait.

These discussions will take into account the observations provided by justice and interior ministries, as well as concerned authorities in Arab countries, to reach a final version of the draft law.