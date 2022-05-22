Jassim Al Mousawi, the chief executive of Al Fateh Group, the exclusive agents of Arab Cargo London, has praised the launch of the electronic visa waiver for Bahrain nationals travelling to the UK.

It was announced last week that Bahrainis wanting to visit the UK for tourism, business, study or medical treatment for up to six months can avail of the visa waiver from next month.

Mr Al Mousawi said the fact that the application can be submitted 48 hours before travel will enhance the logistics movement in travel, tourism, trade, export and import of goods between the two countries.

“For long the business sector waited for this privilege in exempting Bahraini passport holders from the visa procedures,” he said.

“Today this privileged travel directly reflects the economic boom in the logistics sector between Bahrain and the UK, which will have a positive impact on the economy and the movement of trade exchange between the two kingdoms in strengthening the bonds of commercial, economic and tourism activities,” he added.

