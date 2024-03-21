The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) has issued 125,000 copies of e-passports since the launch of the service, according to NPRA Under-Secretary Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa.

He said that the e-passport is a turning point in facilitating citizens’ travelling procedures.

Bahrain’s e-passport has won several international awards thanks to its distinction from other passports.

