CITIZENS and residents of Bahrain planning to travel to France can now apply for their visas via VFS Global.The France Visa Application Centre in Manama was inaugurated yesterday by French Ambassador Eric Giraud-Telme.“The opening of the VFS Global visa application centre (VAC) for France is excellent news for all Bahraini residents wishing to travel to France,” he said.“I am glad that this new, modern centre offers excellent welcoming conditions for applicants, paving the way for the best journey in France.”He added that the good news of the centre’s opening comes after the adoption of the Schengen “cascade system” for Bahraini nationals, which came into force in July last year.

“Now, we directly issue one-year circulation visas to Bahraini nationals who apply for the first time.“The duration of the following visas is increased, enabling applicants to travel even more and discover a wide diversity of cultures, traditions, landscapes and opportunities.”Mr Giraud-Telme said that France will be particularly in the spotlight with Paris 2024, and with the Olympic and Paralympic Games.“The VFS visa centre will be an asset in meeting the high demand for travel that we are anticipating this summer,” he added.The premises feature a spacious waiting area, state-of-the-art biometric facilities and a dedicated space to promote France as a destination, providing applicants with key information ahead of their travels.

Travellers visiting this centre can also choose from a range of optional services, such as courier return service to receive processed passports at home, and form filling assistance from trained professionals, among others.Those looking for a more personalised service can also opt for the Premium Lounge to receive end-to-end assistance throughout the process in a plush ambience.“We are excited to embark on this new journey with the Embassy of France in Bahrain,” said VFS Global Middle East and North Africa chief operating officer Atul Marwah.“VFS Global has a long-standing association with France, providing visa services in 29 countries across the globe since 2004, and the addition of Bahrain to this expansive is indeed a proud feather in our cap.”France visa applicants can now visit the centre located in the Diplomat Commercial Office Tower (19th Floor, Building 1565, Road 1722, Block 317), to submit their applications.Prior appointments are mandatory and can be booked on www.vfsglobal.com.

