MPs yesterday unanimously approved a proposal to stop expatriates, ordered deported by a court, from leaving the country until they pay the amounts they owe or arrangements are made to settle their debts.Under the amendments to the 1976 Penal Code, proposed by foreign affairs, defence and national security committee vice-chairwoman Dr Mariam Al Dhaen, judges have the power to determine how long the guilty party can be held in detention – from three years to indefinitely.

The proposal, which was debated and voted on during Parliament’s weekly session yesterday, has referenced the 2021 Civil and Commercial Procedures’ Law as a precondition for deportation.In February this year, the MPs voted in favour of amendments to the 2021 Civil and Commercial Procedures Law to prohibit expats from ever leaving Bahrain until they fully repay any outstanding debts.

It would give judges the right to renew travel bans multiple times, until payments are made or a guarantor agrees to repay the debt in full or in instalments.Currently, a travel ban is imposed for a three-month period and can be renewed for a maximum of three times before expatriates are allowed to leave the country with or without payments being made.The legislation will be now drafted into law by the government within six months and referred back to the National Assembly for further review.

