The Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, announced the launch of a new service that delivers passports in Bahrain within 24 hours.

The delivery will occur immediately after the issuance and replacement application are approved via the national portal Bahrain.bh, where the applicant should be inside Bahrain.

The new service is within the Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs (NPRA) commitment to offer outstanding services for citizens as part of the Kingdom’s vision and to achieve strategic goals.

He said the new service was launched after the high demand for passport delivery services inside Bahrain, which has reached more than 7,500 requests since the launch in August.It is part of the NPRA development initiatives approved by the Cabinet.

He said the new service saves time and effort, as clients could apply via Bahrain.bh. He added that inquiries are received via the contact centre or the NPRA website.

