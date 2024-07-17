MORE than 3,100 irregular workers have been deported so far this year, as a nationwide crackdown on labour violations continues with authorities conducting inspections all over the kingdom.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) announced that 408 investigations, including 394 inspection visits and 14 joint inspection campaigns were held from July 7 to 13, resulting in the identification of 58 labour violators and the deportation of 168 irregular workers.

The joint inspection campaigns were held in co-operation with the Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs, the General Directorate of Verdict Enforcement and Alternative Sentencing, and the Governorate’s Police Directorates.

Most of the joint inspection campaigns were conducted in the Capital Governorate (10), followed by the Southern Governorate (two) and one each in Muharraq and the Northern Governorate.

Legal measures have been launched against the violators.

So far this year, 22,513 inspections and 339 joint campaigns have been conducted, resulting in the identification of 1,755 violations and the deportation of 3,104 irregular workers. Bahrain recently set up stringent regulations to prevent misuse of tourist visas and to ensure those seeking employment arrive with proper work permits issued by their employers.

In February, new rules were announced under which a visit visa could not be converted into a work or dependent visa without a sponsor.

However, visit visas with a sponsor can be transferred to a work or dependent visa for a revised fee of BD250, instead of the previous BD60, provided it is for the same sponsor.

The new measures aimed at providing job opportunities for citizens, reduce the unemployment rate, and support Bahrainis as the first choice of employment, as laid out in the National Labour Market Strategy.

The LMRA affirmed that it will continue to co-ordinate with government agencies to intensify inspection campaigns across the kingdom. It also stated it will address any violations or practices that negatively affect the stability and competitiveness of the labour market or harm the country’s economic and social security.

The LMRA renewed its call on people to support the efforts of government agencies in addressing illegal labour practices, by reporting violations via the electronic form on the authority’s website www.lmra.gov.bh or by calling the authority’s call centre on 17506055 or via the government’s Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul).

