RIYADH — The Albanian government issued a decision on Wednesday to allow Saudi citizens, who are holders of a valid passport, to enter Albanian territory without a visa during the period from March 6, 2024 to December 31, 2024. This was revealed by the Saudi embassy in Tirana, capital of Albania.



The embassy explained that Saudis do not require a visa to enter Kosovo also throughout the year, while a visa must be obtained to enter North Macedonia and Montenegro.



Earlier this month, the Albanian government announced the move to exempt Saudi citizens from the visa regime of the country. The announcement was made during the Albanian Prime Minister Bajram Begaj’s reception of a Saudi business delegation in Tirana.



The delegation from the Federation of Saudi Chambers, led by its Chairman Hassan Al-Huwaizi, discussed investment opportunities in Albania.



During the meeting, President Begaj urged Saudi investors to invest in his country and promised to personally guarantee their investments in Albania. On his part, Al-Huwaizi announced the establishment of a joint Saudi-Albanian business council.

