The Public Relations and Security Media General Department at the Ministry of Interior has announced the schedule for expatriates, who violated the Residency Law, to complete procedures for leaving the country or amending their status, reports Al-Seyassah daily. The department disclosed that starting Sunday, these expatriates should visit the Residency Affairs Departments in the governorates where they are residing during official working hours in the morning period to amend their status.

For those wishing to leave the country, they should visit the departments in the evening — from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Those who have new passports or travel documents should register such documents in the computer systems at the Residency Affairs Departments in Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Farwaniya Governorates. Those who wish to leave the country and have valid passports registered in the Ministry of Interior’s systems are not required to visit the aforementioned departments.

