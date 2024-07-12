KUWAIT CITY, Jul 11: His Excellency Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior has ordered the suspension of Article 17 passports for Bedouns. This suspension applies to all applications except those submitted for humanitarian cases, specifically for medical treatment and education.

The administration clarifies that all existing Article 17 passports are now considered canceled. Individuals with humanitarian cases, such as medical treatment or education, must visit the Al-Adan Center with a prior appointment, which can be scheduled through the Ministry of Interior’s website.

