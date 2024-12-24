Kuwait – The country of Kuwait has introduced significant amendments to its Nationality Law of 1959, which were published on Monday in the official gazette, under an Emiri decree. These amendments, now in effect, notably revoke the right of foreign women married to Kuwaiti men to apply for citizenship. Previously, women could apply for Kuwaiti citizenship after five years of marriage, provided they had children. In recent months, the government has already revoked the citizenship of over 10,000 naturalised wives of Kuwaiti men.

Other amendments include provisions allowing the revocation of citizenship for those who obtained it through fraud or dishonesty, as well as for individuals convicted of crimes related to honour, state security, or disrespect for religious figures and the Emir. Additionally, naturalised Kuwaitis dismissed from government positions on grounds of dishonesty or honour within 10 years of obtaining citizenship can also lose their nationality. The amendments further allow for the revocation of citizenship for reasons related to national security or anti-state activities. Modern technology will be utilised in the granting and revoking of citizenship.

Under the new law, children of Kuwaiti women married to foreigners will be treated as Kuwaitis under certain circumstances, such as if their fathers are held by the enemy, die, or divorce their mothers. However, foreign men who obtain Kuwaiti citizenship will not grant their foreign wives citizenship, though their underage children will be treated as Kuwaitis.

The amendments also abolish the practice of naturalising stateless people, or bedoons, who have lived in Kuwait since before 1965, citing difficulties in verifying this category of individuals.

In addition to the changes to the nationality law, a new residency law, which is expected to be implemented in March 2025, imposes stricter penalties. Trading in visas or selling residency will now be classified as a felony, with penalties of up to five years in prison and fines of up to KD10,000. Expat workers who pay for residency will face imprisonment, fines, and deportation, a change from the previous penalty of only deportation. Visitors who overstay their visas are also subject to fines and jail terms under the new law.

Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, will meet with editors and welfare society heads on Wednesday to discuss the new nationality amendments and residency law.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

