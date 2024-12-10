PHOTO
KUWAIT CITY, Dec 9: In a significant update, Kuwait has temporarily halted its popular e-Visa service to implement system upgrades aimed at enhancing the user experience. The suspension impacts travelers from 53 countries who relied on obtaining visas online before their arrival.
Despite the pause, travelers from 53 eligible countries can still secure a tourist visa upon arrival at Kuwait City International Airport, ensuring continued accessibility for international visitors.
Reason Behind the Suspension
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the suspension as part of a development initiative to modernize and improve the e-Visa platform. While no specific timeline has been provided for its resumption, officials assure visitors that alternative arrangements are in place to facilitate travel during the transition.
Tourist Visa on Arrival
Citizens of 53 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several European and Asian nations, can apply for a visa upon arrival.
This process requires:
A passport valid for at least six months.
A confirmed return or onward ticket.
A visa fee of 3 Kuwaiti Dinars (KWD).
Residential address details in Kuwait.
Eligible Countries
The list of eligible nations includes .
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bhutan
Brunei
Bulgaria
Cambodia
Canada
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Laos
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
San Marino
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Vatican
Application Process
Upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, travelers can complete their visa application at immigration checkpoints. Registration of a residential address during the stay is mandatory.
Alternative Visa Options
For those unable to utilize the visa-on-arrival facility, the following alternatives are available:
Visit Visa Sponsored by a Kuwaiti Resident:
Requires sponsorship by a local resident or entity.
GCC Residents’ Visa: Available for residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries with specific professions.
Business Visa: For work-related travel, requiring documentation such as an invitation letter and proof of business activity.
Kuwait's move to enhance its e-Visa platform reflects its commitment to improving travel services for international visitors.
Travelers are advised to stay updated on further announcements regarding the resumption of the service.
