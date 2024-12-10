KUWAIT CITY, Dec 9: In a significant update, Kuwait has temporarily halted its popular e-Visa service to implement system upgrades aimed at enhancing the user experience. The suspension impacts travelers from 53 countries who relied on obtaining visas online before their arrival.

Despite the pause, travelers from 53 eligible countries can still secure a tourist visa upon arrival at Kuwait City International Airport, ensuring continued accessibility for international visitors.

Reason Behind the Suspension

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the suspension as part of a development initiative to modernize and improve the e-Visa platform. While no specific timeline has been provided for its resumption, officials assure visitors that alternative arrangements are in place to facilitate travel during the transition.

Tourist Visa on Arrival

Citizens of 53 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several European and Asian nations, can apply for a visa upon arrival.

This process requires:

A passport valid for at least six months.

A confirmed return or onward ticket.

A visa fee of 3 Kuwaiti Dinars (KWD).

Residential address details in Kuwait.

Eligible Countries

The list of eligible nations includes .

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Laos

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Vatican

Application Process

Upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, travelers can complete their visa application at immigration checkpoints. Registration of a residential address during the stay is mandatory.

Alternative Visa Options

For those unable to utilize the visa-on-arrival facility, the following alternatives are available:

Visit Visa Sponsored by a Kuwaiti Resident:

Requires sponsorship by a local resident or entity.

GCC Residents’ Visa: Available for residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries with specific professions.

Business Visa: For work-related travel, requiring documentation such as an invitation letter and proof of business activity.

Kuwait's move to enhance its e-Visa platform reflects its commitment to improving travel services for international visitors.

Travelers are advised to stay updated on further announcements regarding the resumption of the service.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

