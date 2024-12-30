KUWAIT CITY, Dec 29: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait is set to enforce new fines for residency law violations beginning January 5.

The revised penalties aim to ensure better compliance with residency regulations and address various categories of violations.

Key points of the new fine structure:

1. Failure to register newborns:

2 dinars for the first month (after a 4-month grace period);

4 dinars for subsequent months;

Maximum fine: 2,000 dinars.

2. Work visa violations:

Same fines as above;

Maximum fine: 1,200 dinars.

3. Visit visa overstays:

10 dinars per day;

Maximum fine: 2,000 dinars.

4. Domestic worker violations:

2 dinars per day for temporary residency or departure notice violations;

Maximum fine: 600 dinars.

5. Residency cancellations (Articles 17, 18, 20):

2 dinars per day for the first month;

4 dinars per day thereafter;

Maximum fine: 1,200 dinars.

The new system also applies to expatriates who have overstayed their temporary residency or those whose residency has expired and have refused to renew or leave the country. These changes represent a significant increase from the previous maximum fine of 600 dinars. The Ministry of Interior has updated its computer system to incorporate these new violations effective January 5. The revised structure sets a maximum fine of 1,200 dinars for residency holders and 2,000 dinars for visitors, reflecting Kuwait’s efforts to tighten residency law enforcement and encourage timely compliance among expatriates.

