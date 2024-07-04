Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed on Wednesday that EU is interested in to Kuwait's request for citizens' visa-free access to Schengen region.

Speaking to reporters following his participation in the European Union mission's celebration of the fifth anniversary of opening their new premises in Kuwait, Al-Yahya said the Kuwaiti-European relations are strong and steadily growing.

He added that EU partners are interested in granting Kuwaitis visa-free access to the Schengen.

He went on to say that there could be a development in this dossier by the end of summer and after the European Parliament elections.

For his part, the EU Special Envoy for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio said that the Kuwaiti-European relations cover various fields including economic, trade, cultural, and security.

He praised Kuwait's role in advocating for peace, and its work for enhancing stability in and out of the region especially during these tense and difficult times.

