According to an announcement made by the European Commission, the fees to apply for a Schengen visa will be increased by 12 percent starting from Tuesday, June 11, reports Al-Qabas daily. Currently, the fees to apply for a Schengen visa is 80 Euros for adults and 40 Euros for children between the ages of 6 and 12. These fees will be increased to 90 Euros (around KD 30) for adults, and 45 Euros (approximately KD 15) for children.

The European Commission explained that the main reason behind the increase in these fees is the growing inflation rates in the member countries. However, the fees for a Schengen visa is less compared to the fees for a UK visa, which starts at 134 Euros, the fees for a US visa, which is about 185 Euros, and the fees for an Australian visa, which is about 117 Euros. A Schengen visa holder is allowed to reside and travel across Europe for a period of 90 days. The visa is valid for 180 days, which is why it is considered one of the best options for short-term visa seekers.

