Muscat: A total of 3,433 foreign investors from 60 countries around the world received long-term resident visas till the end of December, disclosed the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion, in its annual media meeting to review its plan for 2024, entitled ‘Digital Transformation Roadmap’, on Sunday.

The Ministry said that more than OMR25 billion was the volume of foreign direct investments in the Sultanate by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

The Ministry added: "At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the industrial sector will attract about 35 industrial projects with investments exceeding OMR800 million in several industrial activities in various industrial and free zones."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).