Singapore – The Foreign Ministry has announced that Omani citizens wishing to visit Singapore no longer require an entry visa. Instead, travellers can complete the Singapore Arrival Card online via the official website – https://www.ica.gov.sg/enter-transit-depart/entering-singapore/sg-arrival-card

Upon arrival, visitors will be granted a Short-Term Visit Permit (STVP) for up to 30 days.

For further information, please visit the official website of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore at www.ica.gov.sg

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

