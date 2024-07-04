Muscat – The Australian government has implemented a hefty 125% increase in international student visa fee with effect from July 1, 2024.

Additionally, visitor visa holders and students with temporary graduate visas are banned from applying onshore for a student visa.

This update has left many students planning to study in Australia rethinking their plans. The Australian visa application fee is now higher than the US, Canada and even its neighbour New Zealand fee.

The fee for an international student visa now costs US$1,068. “The changes coming into force today (July 1) will help restore integrity to our international education system, and create a migration system which is fairer, smaller and better able to deliver for Australia,” Clare O’Neil, Home Affairs Minister, said in a statement.

Alongside the change in visa fee, a number of previously announced elements of the Migration Strategy also come into effect, including shortening the duration of Temporary Graduate Visas and reducing the age eligibility; ending ‘visa hopping’ by closing the loopholes that allow students and other temporary visa holders to continuously extend their stay in Australia, in some cases indefinitely; and enhancing mobility for temporary skilled migrants to reduce exploitation and drive productivity, by extending the length of time temporary skilled migrants can remain in Australia between employer sponsors from 60 days to 180 days.

Omani and expatriate students wishing to join in the next academic year will face a steep rise in not just visa fee, but also a sharp increase in housing/dormitory prices and high inflation rate compared to Oman.

A consultant from a leading study abroad company based in Oman told Muscat Daily that with the admission and visa process already in place for those joining in the fall semester, the effect may only be visible from the next academic year.

The official, however, believes that for those who have already made plans to study in Australia, an increase in visa fee by a couple of hundred rials won’t matter.

According to data released in March 2024, migration to Australia rose 60% compared to the last census in September 2023.

Omani students currently residing in Australia can reach out to the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation at its office in Level 4, 493 ST Kilda Road, VIC 3004, PO BOX: 7174 Melbourne 8004

