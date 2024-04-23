Following the Ministry of Interior’s recent announcement regarding the rectification of residency law violations, significant progress has been reported in compliance efforts, reports Al-Jarida daily. Since the announcement of a three-month amnesty period, commencing from March 17, 2024, to June 17, 2024, a total of 1,807 violators have left Kuwait, while 4,565 expatriates holding Articles 20 and 18 visas, along with those on family or business visit visas, have adjusted their status.

Collaborating with various embassies, including those of Egypt, Syria, India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia, the Ministry of Interior received information on violators among their nationals. This collaboration facilitated the issuance of travel documents for 2,801 individuals who either lost their passports or were in possession of their sponsors.

To streamline the process, the Ministry outlined operational procedures with two designated reception periods. The morning period, held during official working hours, caters to individuals seeking to amend their status, with appointments scheduled at their respective Department of Residence Affairs in the governorates.

An evening period from 3 pm to 8 pm has been designated for violators intending to depart the country, provided they possess valid passports or travel documents registered in the Ministry’s systems.

Those meeting these criteria may register directly with the Residence Affairs Departments for Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Farwaniya governorates, eliminating the need for prior review. These concerted efforts by the Ministry aim to ensure a smooth transition for residency law violators towards legal status or departure, aligning with Kuwait’s regulatory framework

