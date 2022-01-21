RIYADH — The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that sick leave will be issued automatically through the Sehhaty application only for certain categories of people.



These categories include those who have completed immunization against coronavirus; children under 12 years of age; and groups exempted from immunization.



The sick leave will be issued automatically through the Sehhaty app system in accordance with the period of recovery considering the patient’s health condition.



The ministry said that those people who did not complete immunization would not be covered for the issuance of automatic sick leaves.



The full immunization of an individual is considered on the basis of the immune status on his Tawakkalna account, the ministry added.