Nozha International Hospital (NIH) has greenlit increasing the issued and paid-up capital via the distribution of 0.252-for-1 bonus shares on May 16th, as per a statement.

The capital will be upped from EGP 175.781 million to EGP 220 million by EGP 44.219 million distributed over 44.219 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 1 per share.

The eligibility in distribution will be for shareholders until the record date of May 15th.

Egypt-based Nozha International is a shareholding company operating in the field of healthcare facilities management.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).