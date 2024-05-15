ALEXBANK reported a 78.18% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to EGP 2.10 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The bank’s operating income soared 61.74% YoY to EGP 4.5 billion in Q1-24, according to a press release.

Customer deposits increased by 7.50% year-to-date (YTD) to EGP 143.30 billion at the end of March 2024.

Furthermore, total assets grew by 8.26% YTD to EGP 175.30 billion.

