Canal Shipping Agencies (CSAG) has reported a 165% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax during the first nine months of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, recording EGP 574.413 million, compared to EGP 216.857 million, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 1st.

Revenues rose 32% YoY to EGP 77.072 million from July 1st, 2023, until March 31st, 2024, compared to EGP 58.526 million in the same period a FY earlier.

Canal Shipping is a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport that provides marine port services and shipping services to international commercial fleets.

The company operates four agencies, namely Aswan Shipping Agency, Assuit Shipping Agency, El Menia Shipping Agency, and Damanhour Shipping Agency.

