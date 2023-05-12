Tunisia - Integrated water resources management and the restoration of forest ecosystems are among the priorities of the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan of the Tunis-based World Wild Life Fund (North Africa) presented Thursday at a regional workshop held in Tunis.

Focus was mainly placed on the sustainable integrated management of the main freshwater ecosystems and their watersheds. The goal is to promote the development of more climate-resistant ecosystems and help ensure public well-being and alternative livelihoods for populations.

Support of actions to secure drinking water and ecosystem water requirements will be at the centre of efforts, said WWF North Africa Director Jamel Jrijer.

"We will seek to ensure integrated water management while taking into account the changing needs of humans, ecosystems and species," he added.

Zero deforestation is the ultimate goal by 2030 along with the restoration of 1 million hectares of degraded forest ecosystems in the region.

Action will likewise target restored and climate-resilient marine and coastal ecosystems by 2030 to provide habitat for many flagship marine species,and support the economy .

"We target around 45 million dinars in funding for the next 5 years, "the official further told TAP. Part of this funding is already available and we are endeavouring to mobilise the rest."

"We will seek to implement our strategic plan by involving local populations and with the support of local and foreign partners," he added.

The workshop was attended by Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui, Regional Director of WWF Europe and North Africa country offices Ajay Barai as well as representatives of the European Union delegation to Tunisia and the UN Development Coordination Office. This in addition to representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the the international union for the conservation of nature (IUCN), WWF France and other national, regional and international agencies and organisations.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).