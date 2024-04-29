Iraq has selected the winning bid for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant in the capital Baghdad, the head of the National Investment Commission (NIC) has said.

Haider Makiya told the official Iraqi News Agency in weekend comments that the winning firm has experience in environment and energy projects.

“We will soon announce the award of this important project to the winning firm, which was among more than 15 companies bidding for the project,” he said.

Iraqi officials said in February that more waste-to-energy projects are in the pipeline to exploit the capital’s waste, estimated at 9,000 tonnes per day.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

