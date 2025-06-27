Tunis – Tunisia has made significant progress in the global energy transition landscape, climbing 27 spots to rank 62nd worldwide out of 118 countries in the 2025 Energy Transition Index (ETI), published by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This marks a notable improvement from its 89th position in 2024, making Tunisia the second-highest ranked country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

With an overall score of 54.6 points, Tunisia stands out for its steady advancements toward a more sustainable and secure energy system.

The Energy Transition Index (ETI) provides a data-driven framework to assess how 118 countries are positioned to navigate the evolving energy landscape. It measures both system performance (security, equity and sustainability outcomes) and transition readiness (enablers of progress, including regulations and political commitment, finance and investment, education and human capital, infrastructure, and innovation), resulting in an ETI score.

According to the report, Tunisia demonstrates strong preparedness to accelerate its transition to renewable energy, particularly in the structure and readiness of its energy system. The country performed well in areas such as system performance, security, sustainability, and equity, despite ongoing needs to strengthen governance and enhance innovation and investment.

In the MENA region, Tunisia ranks just behind Saudi Arabia (60th with 55.0 points) and ahead of the United Arab Emirates (48th with 58.4 points).

On the African continent, Nigeria leads at 61st with a score of approximately 54.8, followed by Tunisia.

Other African countries trailing behind include Namibia (64th), Mauritius (69th), Morocco (70th), Egypt (74th), South Africa (79th), Kenya (88th), and Algeria (89th).

Côte d’Ivoire completes the African top 10 at 90th globally.

Tunisia’s detailed scores are:

System Performance (Security, Sustainability, Equity): 59.7

Transition Readiness (Governance, Infrastructure, Innovation, Investment): 46.9

Commenting on the ETI ranking, Director of Solar Energy at the National Agency for Energy Conservation (ANME) Nefaâ Baccari underlined that Tunisia’s progress is both significant and expected, showing nearly a decade of sustained national efforts toward energy transition.

He cited ongoing reforms, such as the establishment and updating of the regulatory framework and the simplification of administrative procedures.

"The installed solar energy capacity in Tunisia currently stands at around 700 MW (across solar, wind, hydro, etc.) and is expected to reach 1,000 MW by the end of 2025," Baccari told TAP.

He emphasized that the country is now beginning to reap the benefits of these long-term efforts, and that their impact will become increasingly visible each year. Tunisia remains committed to achieving its energy transition goals by 2035 and ultimately reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).