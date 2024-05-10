The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has announced an increase in deposits within the Postal Savings Fund, reaching EGP 130.7bn in the fiscal year 2022/2023. This marks a 9.2% growth from the previous year’s EGP 119.7bn.

In its latest annual postal service statistics report, CAPMAS highlighted that current account deposits with the National Postal Authority saw a significant rise to EGP 164.5bn in 2022/2023, up from EGP 142.7bn in 2021/2022. This EGP 21.8bn increment reflects a 15.2% growth rate.

The number of operational post offices increased to 4,412 in 2022/2023 from 4,285 in 2021/2022, indicating a 3% growth and an addition of 127 new offices. Furthermore, electronic payment service units saw a substantial expansion, with 8,824 units in operation nationwide, a 52.3% surge from the previous year’s 5,794 units.

Pension disbursements through postal units also rose, totalling EGP 140.5bn in 2022/2023, a 22.6% increase from EGP 114.6bn in 2021/2022.

Conversely, the sale of stamps and models at postal units experienced a downturn, with revenues falling to EGP 366m in 2022/2023, a 7.7% decrease from EGP 396.3m in the preceding year.

