NBK Egypt Financial Investments Company, the manager of NBK - Egypt Mutual Funds, succeeded in achieving excellence for three of its managed funds, topping the ranking of mutual funds in Egypt at the end of the first half (H1) of 2024, as per an emailed press release.

Al-Mizan Fund came in the top of the balanced funds list, whereas Al-Hayah Fund topped the Islamic funds list, and Namaa Fund secured the second place in the list of equity funds.

“The company currently manages four mutual funds in Egypt: Ishraq Liquidity Fund, Al-Mizan Balanced Fund, Namaa Equity Fund, and Al-Hayah Islamic Fund,” Yasser El-Tayeb, NBK - Egypt Vice Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, and Chairman of NBK Egypt Financial Investments Company, said.

On his part, Ahmed Mokhtar, Vice Chairman, Managing Director of NBK Egypt Financial Investments Company, said: “The significant increase in funds’ returns is the result of extensive, in-depth study of the Egyptian market, seizing available investment opportunities, and diversification of the equity portfolio across different sectors to maximize returns for investors.”

