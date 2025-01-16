Egypt-based Sequence Ventures, an early-stage Deep-Tech Venture Capital firm, is aiming to launch Africa Deep Tech, a $50 million fund in 2026, Seifallah Zoghbi, the company’s CEO, told Asharq Business.

Africa Deep Tech aims to invest in technology startups in Africa, Zoghbi highlighted.

The company aims to close its SV Deep -Tech fund at EGP 500 million by the end of the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, with the participation of local banks, financial institutions, and private companies, he added.

Zoghbi said the $50 million sum is expected to be invested through 20 transactions over two years.

The company was founded in 2020 by Karim Helal, the company’s Executive Chairman, Maged Shawky, Chairman of Catalyst Partners Egypt, and Mohamed Fahmy, Sequence’ Managing Partner.

Sequence Ventures targets deep tech startups operating in health, education, agriculture, logistics, and climate while focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and renewable energy, among others.

