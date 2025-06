LE BOURGET, France: Saudi leasing company AviLease said on Monday it had placed a firm order for 30 Airbus single-aisle jets and 10 A350 freighters in its first direct deal with the European planemaker.

It also took out options that could bring the total purchase to 77 jets, AviLease CEO Ted O’Byrne told a news conference at the Paris Airshow.

Reuters had earlier reported that AviLease was close to placing an order with Airbus. (Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Mark Potter)