The King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), managed and operated by Riyadh Airports, has achieved the first global ranking for the most punctual airports worldwide for the third time this year, recording an on-time performance of 90.41% for June, reported SPA.

This achievement was highlighted in the monthly report by Cirium, a company specializing in aviation analytics.

Cirium's reports are based on a wide range of data from airports and airlines, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and transparency. This data aims to improve flight planning efficiency and enhance the passenger experience.

The KKIA previously secured the first global ranking for on-time flight performance earlier this year, in March and April, in addition to achieving the same top position in 2024.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

