Jazeera Airways is offering a 25% discount on all destinations and markets for travellers planning their holidays in advance.

The offer is available exclusively on the Jazeera Airways website and mobile app and applies to travel between 15 September and 31 December 2025.

To avail the discount, enter the promo code J9SALE25 at checkout. Jazeera Airways connects Kuwait to unique cities and scenic spots in Europe, Central and South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, many just a few hours away.

The offer also provides an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones, visiting family back home without the financial strain. The offer is available from 13 to 19 July 2025.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer said, “We’re pleased to offer a wide range of travel options that are both affordable and convenient, helping bring people closer to the moments that matter most. Whether it’s a long overdue holiday, a spontaneous adventure, or a much-awaited visit to family back home, this offer makes it easier for everyone to create meaningful memories—without breaking the budget. The 25% discount reflects Jazeera Airways’ ongoing commitment to making travel more accessible, while opening up a world of opportunities for adventure, culture and connection.” -TradeArabia News Service

