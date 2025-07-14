Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, inaugurated the launch of the first seasonal direct flight between Al-Ahsa International Airport and Rize–Artvin International Airport in Turkey. This launch is a collaboration between Turkish Airlines and Al Ghazal Travel and Tourism Agency, reported SPA.

The Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, inaugurated the launch, which was attended by several officials.

This inauguration is part of the expansion plans for seasonal destinations served by Al-Ahsa International Airport, aimed at enhancing air connectivity and broadening international travel options for passengers from the governorate and the Eastern Region, particularly during the summer season. It also aligns with the efforts of the Al-Ahsa Development Authority to support the development of Al-Ahsa International Airport and enhance its services.

Prince Saud emphasised that this step reflects the continued and unwavering support of the wise leadership for the civil aviation and air transport sector, as well as its ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and enhancing service quality for citizens and residents.

The initiative supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing the tourism and economic sectors and meets the aspirations of the people of Al-Ahsa for direct international flights from their local airport.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

