CI Capital announced the closure of subscriptions for its “Sector” multi-issue equity fund on Monday, January 27th, as per an emailed press release to Arab Finance.

Launched by CI Asset Management, the fund is the first of its kind in the Egyptian market, offering investors the option to focus on specific sectors while diversifying within those industries.

The fund invests in shares of companies listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and is divided into five sector-specific issues.

These include real estate and construction, technology and communications, export-driven companies, consumer products and essential goods, and financial institutions along with digital payment providers.

Documents for the fund will be available for purchase and redemption starting the first week of February 2025.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).