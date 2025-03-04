Egypt - CI Capital Holding and Compass Capital for Financial Investments announced on Monday the launch of Egypt’s first onshore private equity fund, C3 Capital Fund 1, with a target size of EGP 3bn at final close. The fund is dedicated to investing in EGX-listed equities through an active shareholder participation approach.

C3 Capital Fund 1 employs a Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPE) strategy and is managed by C3 for Fund Management, an independent joint venture between CI Capital and Compass Capital. The fund aims to leverage the combined strengths of its two strategic partners to execute a disciplined investment approach.

“The partnership between CI Capital and Compass Capital brings together two industry leaders with complementary expertise,” said Mahmoud Khalifa, Investment Executive Director at CI Capital. “Compass Capital’s strength in value investing across sectors, coupled with CI Capital’s leadership in investment management and financial services, creates a powerful synergy.”

Khalifa emphasized C3’s innovative approach, noting that the fund has attracted an elite group of investors from Egypt and the region, including leading banks, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals. “This fund reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering tailored financial and investment solutions,” he added.

Ahmed Hussin, CEO and Fund Manager of C3 for Fund Management, highlighted the timing of the launch, citing the disconnect between operational performance and market valuations in the Egyptian capital market.

“Public markets are trading at an unnatural discount compared to private markets,” Hussin explained. “C3 Capital is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these discrepancies by applying a private equity investment strategy to publicly listed companies. We aim to unlock hidden value through strategic insight, operational support, and financial guidance.”

C3 Capital’s first closing was successfully completed following approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) on 2 March, securing EGP 1.8bn in commitments from leading institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The final closing aims to reach EGP 3bn.

CI Investment Banking (CIIB) acted as the advisor for the transaction. Additionally, Zaki Hashem & Partners served as the legal advisors for C3, while Zulficar & Partners represented the institutional investors.

