In a landmark move for environmental sustainability, Danone Egypt has partnered with Shift EV to transform 50% of its distribution fleet into electric vehicles (EVs) using Shift’s cutting-edge Electro-fitted technology. This initiative is a significant step in Danone Egypt’s journey towards a greener future, aiming to slash carbon emissions by over 6,000 metric tons—akin to planting 240,000 trees—by 2030, while also targeting a 70% reduction in operating costs.

Hesham Radwan, General Manager of Danone Egypt, expressed the company’s dedication to minimizing its carbon footprint in Egypt. “This collaboration is in perfect harmony with our dual commitment to business excellence and environmental stewardship,” he said.

The company’s ethos, “One Planet. One Health,” embodies the belief in the symbiotic relationship between human and planetary health. In line with this, Danone Egypt is actively working to mitigate climate change by devising sustainable long-term strategies and innovative business models that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Aly Eltayeb, CEO of Shift EV, highlighted the significance of electrifying pickup trucks. “This transition is a game-changer for our clients in the transport sector, offering a sustainable second life to their fleets and substantially cutting fuel and maintenance expenses,” he remarked.

He also emphasized the goal of their partnership with Danone: to set a global benchmark in reducing emissions from refrigerated logistics through a tech-driven approach that curtails both emissions and operational costs.

The collaboration between Danone Egypt and Shift EV represents a major advancement in supporting the Egyptian government’s efforts in environmental conservation. It underscores a shared commitment to fostering clean energy adoption, reducing emissions, and contributing to the global endeavour of carbon footprint reduction in line with ecological conservation objectives.

