MUSCAT: Oman’s first electric public bus could soon hit the roads as Mwasalat has secured funding from two major companies.

On Tuesday, Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company signed its sponsorship deal with Mwasalat Oman for the electric public transport bus project.

Al Maha Petroleum tweeted: “We are proud to announce the signing of an agreement with Mwasalat Oman as one of the main sponsors of the first electric public transport bus in the Sultanate of Oman.”

Last week, Sohar International, also expressed its support for the initiative. In a LinkedIn post, it said: “We are excited to announce the signing of an agreement with Mwasalat Oman as one of the main sponsors of Oman’s first electric public transport bus.

“As part of our unwavering commitment to sustainable development, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the nation’s pursuit of sustainable transportation and supports the Sultanate of Oman’s ambitious goal of achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2050.”

The statement added: “The electric bus, which will be inaugurated soon, showcases our dedication to a cleaner and greener future.” The twin sponsorship agreements underscore the commitment of Omani companies to reducing carbon emissions and promoting green energy solutions. This development comes ahead of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) MENA Conference, scheduled to be held in Salalah on July 16.

Organised by the Oman Investment Authority in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Mwasalat Oman, the conference will focus on “Smart transportation for sustainable cities.” The UITP MENA conference aims to provide the MENA region with global connectivity and knowledge, offering the latest information and developments in urban mobility.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).