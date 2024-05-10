Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has announced that over 13 million citizens have been examined for chronic diseases and kidney disease. The screenings are part of a presidential initiative launched in September 2021.

The initiative aims to provide early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases, offering high-quality health services to citizens over age 40. Those aged 18 and above with a history of such diseases are also targeted.

“The initiative operates through 3,601 primary care units nationwide,” said Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry’s spokesperson. Screenings include tests to measure blood pressure, blood sugar levels, blood lipids, kidney function, and body mass index. Awareness about chronic disease risk factors is also provided, along with follow-ups based on initial results.

Patients diagnosed with chronic conditions like hypertension or diabetes receive free treatment from health units or are referred to hospitals. Those confirmed with chronic kidney disease also receive free treatment. Medical teams in primary care units have undergone training to use early kidney disease detection devices.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

