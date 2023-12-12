Tunisia - President Kais Saied promulgated the 2024 Finance Law on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

Speaker of the Assembly of the People's Representatives, Brahim Bouderbala, signed the final version of the 2024 Finance Law on Monday in order to submit it to the President of the Republic for promulgation and publication in the Official Journal of the Republic of Tunisia, in accordance with the provisions of Article 103 of the Constitution.

The 2024 Finance Law was adopted in its entirety by the Assembly of the People's Representatives on Sunday evening, with 116 votes in favour, 4 against and 26 abstentions.

