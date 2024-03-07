Tunisia - The Assembly of the People's Representatives approved on Wednesday night the two draft laws on biometric identity cards and passports, at the end of a plenary session that began in the morning at the Bardo Palace.

The two bills received the votes of 107 MPs.

MPs approved the Organic Law amending and supplementing Law No. 27 of March 22, 1993 on the National Identity Card, with 107 MPs voting in favour, 4 MPs abstaining and 3 MPs voting against.

The deputies voted on the six proposed articles in their original version, with the exception of the first article, which was amended.

They rejected a proposal by a number of MPs to introduce amendments to Article 6 on the creation of a biometric database.

