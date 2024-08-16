Tunisia - Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, who chaired Thursday's meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on behalf of the President of the Republic, stressed the need to continue improving the efficiency of government work, particularly in terms of speeding up reforms and completing projects.

At the beginning of the meeting, he said that the government team's priorities were to stimulate investment, create jobs and strengthen policies and programmes aimed at consolidating the social role of the state.

After deliberation and discussion, the Council approved a number of draft laws, in particular a draft law approving a financing agreement between the Republic of Tunisia and the European Investment Bank (EIB) to contribute to the financing of the project to double the national road N° 13 between Kasserine and Sfax, via the governorates of Sidi Bouzid and Kairouan.

The aim of this project is to improve the connection of the interior governorates with the coastal industrial centres, ports and airports, increase their attractiveness for investment, create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, facilitate mobility between the interior governorates and improve road safety.

The Council also approved a draft law amending Law No. 35 of February 24, 1994 on the establishment of the Council for the Protection of Archaeological and Historical Heritage and Handicrafts.

The Council of Ministers also approved draft decrees, namely a draft decree on scientific ethical control and the fight against plagiarism in higher education, scientific research and university publishing.

The draft decree, according to the statement, falls within the framework of addressing the scourge of fraud and plagiarism in the field of higher education and scientific research, and providing mechanisms to combat them, thereby enhancing the credibility of scientific research, protecting authors' rights, promoting integrity and transparency. "It is considered a first step, pending its generalisation to other areas of education and research."

The Cabinet approved a draft decree amending Decree No. 2663 of November 29, 2004 on the composition and powers of the procurement committee set up in each university, a draft decree on the administrative and financial organisation of the National Agency for the Promotion of Scientific Research and its methods of operation, and a draft decree on the organisational structure of the Tunisian Chemical Group.

The Council of Ministers also approved a draft decree fixing the price of grains and the methods of payment, storage and transfer for the 2024-2025 season, a draft decree changing the name of the November 7 Children's Recreation Centre in Hammamet, a draft decree adjusting the interventions of the support account for the development of the judicial system and a draft decree extending the application of article 25 bis of decree no. 5183 of November 18, 2013 on the criteria, procedures and conditions for the granting of public funding to associations.

