Tunisia - President Kais Saied stressed the need to review the legal framework governing the leasing of state property during his meeting on Monday with Minister of State Property and Land Affairs Wajdi Hedhili.

President Saied called for a review of the legal system and the maintenance of the principle of priority, a common legal concept, in leasing operations, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

"This principle should favour those who propose projects aimed at establishing communitarian enterprises that generate wealth that benefits not only their founders but the entire nation."

The meeting also emphasised the urgent need to step up efforts to protect state property and to ensure legal sanctions for any infringement of this.

