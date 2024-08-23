Tunisia - President Kais Saied discussed several draft laws with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri during a meeting at Carthage Palace on Thursday.

These will be submitted to the Council of Ministers in the near future, according to a statement from the presidency.

The draft laws under consideration include a proposal to regulate the relationship between the House of People's Representatives and the Council of Regions and Districts, as well as a bill to amend the Labour Code to put an end to subcontracting and fixed-term contracts, and to regulate the status of temporary workers.

The President reiterated that the dignity of a nation is inextricably linked to the dignity of its citizens and stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to these issues, rather than relying on half-measures.

He underlined that the goal is to finally break with the heavy legacy accumulated over decades.

The President also stressed that national dignity is not just a slogan, but is closely linked to the sovereignty of the Tunisian state.

«Just as Tunisia does not accept interference in the affairs of others, it does not accept interference in its internal affairs,» he was quoted as saying in the statement

"The Tunisian people alone make their choices in full respect of the law. They have opened a new chapter in history and will never accept a return to the past.»

